The football team of Ukraine on the website of the Premier League in the Pitmen’s squad is Brazilian (photos)

| July 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
The forward of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Junior Moraes is considered the Brazilian, according to the official website of the Ukrainian Premier League.

At the same time, on the website of the Pitmen, he is listed as Ukrainian.

Despite receiving Ukrainian citizenship and debut in March for the main team of the country in the “Citizenship” on the website of the Premier League player so far is a Brazilian, despite the fact that the application has been updated for the new season.

We will remind, the national team of Ukraine in the selection for Euro 2020 was threatened with the withdrawal of points in the “case of Moraes”.

