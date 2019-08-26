The football team of Ukraine (U-20) told how many players paid for winning the world Cup
Yefim Hemp
The defender of “Gums” Efim Hemp said in the program “Profootball” on the prize from the Ukrainian football Association, received for winning the world Cup 2019 (U-20).
“After the match in Poland promised, said not hurt.
I understand that we were paid officially through the Ministry of the state. We were given 18 thousand hryvnias”, – quotes the Hemp xsport.ua.
We will remind, in the final match of the world Cup, which was held in the Polish city of Lodz, the Ukrainians beat their peers from South Korea with the score 3:1.