The football team of Ukraine will continue his career at club Brugge
July 2, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The football team of Ukraine Eduard Sobol, whose contract belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, will continue his career in the Vice-champion of Belgium “Bruges”. According to hln.be 24-year-old defender has arrived in Belgium for a physical examination and the conclusion of the contract.
Photo ffu.ua
