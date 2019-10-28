The footballer made his debut in the national team in the match with Ukraine, knocked the opponent two teeth (photo, video)
Famous striker of PSV Eindhoven and the national team of Greece Konstantinos Mitroglou (pictured) made a rough reception in the home match of the 11th round of the Dutch Eredivisie against AZ.
Born and raised in Germany, the football player who in 2009 debuted in the national team in the match of the playoffs of the 2010 world Cup against Ukraine (0:0), aerially with his compatriot Pantelis hatzidiakos the 80-minute, loaded him with an elbow in the face. In the end, defender of AZ lost two front teeth (they then put in a bag), and snapper Mitroglou, also known for his performances in Olympiacos, Benfica, Fulham, Marseille and Galatasaray, have not received even a yellow card.
pic.twitter.com/vLXer0syTI 27 Oct 2019.
The only consolation for the injured Hatzidiakos was the fact that his team, with 22 minutes playing most, sensationally defeated the current Vice-champion of the country in his field — 4:0.
Note that PSV Eindhoven, AZ and Vitesse share with 23 points in the standings of the championship of the Netherlands, second, third and fourth places, and is in the lead with 29 points Ajax.
.
Photo Getty Images
