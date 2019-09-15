The footballer of Shakhtar’s second son was born (photos, video)
In the family of a 22-year-old midfielder of “Shakhtar” Maicon, permanently incapacitated after suffering the APR operation completion. The Brazilian’s wife Liara gave the player another son (in a family of champion Brazil and Ukraine grows Asafe-Luke). The boy’s growth of 49 cm and a weight of 3 kilograms 475 grams called Zion, the official website of FC “Shakhtar”.
“Happy as much as it can be a happy person, who has had another son. Incredible emotion and joy”, — shared his emotions Maicon.
Maicon with his wife Penny and eldest son Asafe-Luke
Recall that the player moved to Shakhtar in the summer of 2018 from Corinthians for € 6.5 million. In last season Maicon spent in the Pitmen 21 match, scored four goals and gave two assists.
Only here the debut season for Maicon in Ukraine was marred by a serious injury, which, as expected, the player will be out before the end of the year. But it seems that the recovery of the Brazilian is ahead of schedule. At least he has already started working with the ball, as evidenced by the video.
