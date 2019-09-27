The footballer of the national team of Ukraine is seriously interested club of the English Premier League
Taras Stepanenko
The reference to eve of Shakhtar Donetsk and the national team of Ukraine Taras Stepanenko is interested the club of the English Premier League “crystal Palace”, reports The Sun.
Previously, the eagles had already considered the possibility of acquiring Stepanenko for 8 million pounds. However, to achieve the consent of Shakhtar for the transfer then failed, but now the leadership of the Donetsk club has expressed a willingness to part with the midfielder in the winter transfer window.
30-year-old Stepanenko speaks for Shakhtar since 2010.
This season he has played for Shakhtar 10 matches in all competitions.