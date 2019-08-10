The forgotten tea which is always brewed in our village. All were healthy and a little sick!
The healing properties of tea from hops have long been known. Such tea not only has its special, individual taste and pleasant aroma, but also a large number of medicinal properties.
The composition of hops include substances such as flavonoids. They have a healing power on the body. Help to strengthen bones, and can also be used in the treatment of cancer. In addition, resins that are also part of the hops have a strong and effective wound healing properties.
Widely used cones plant. Crushed hop cones will help with such diseases as vegetative-seadistamine, tachycardia, as well as the nervousness. For this you need to pound the bumps and drink before eating half a tablespoon three times a day.
Make tea from hops
To prepare a medicinal beverage with hops we will need:
- Hop cones is 2.5 tsp.
- Mint leaves – 5 tea spoons of
- The leaves of marjoram and 1.5 teaspoons
All of these ingredients are well pulverized and thoroughly mixed. Next, 1 tablespoon of the resulting collection is filled with 500 ml boiled water. A container of beverage sealed and left for 30 minutes in order for the tea was drawn.