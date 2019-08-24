The former agent of Michael Jackson shocked the surprise announcement
The legendary singer Michael Jackson turns out to be a few years before his death, made a secret Testament.
According to the publication Independent, citing the words of exigent artist Raymone Bain, made the will have disappeared never entered into force.
According to the woman, in a document that was drawn up by the artist in 2006 and had to replace a will, dated 2002, Jackson allegedly described his vision of how to preserve his legacy.
Bain herself said that was a witness to how the document was notarized, and even heard its contents.
Currently, however, the secret location of the document is unknown.
“I wanted to, I hoped and prayed that the last will and Testament of Michael Jackson, dated 6 October 2006 it was found, disclosed, discovered, dropped from the sky,” shared long.
It is also reported that in 2009, after the death of his brother Randy claimed that will from 2002, which came into force after his death, can not be considered valid. According to him, considered by the court the document was signed in Los Angeles July 7, 2002, when the singer was in another city.
According to will Jackson, 40 per cent of the state was ceded to his mother Katherine, 40 percent got three children of the singer. The remaining 20 percent was transferred to the accounts of charity organizations. At the time of writing, the property of the singer was estimated at $ 500 million.