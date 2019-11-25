The former BBC journalist has accused the Corporation’s management in concealing the relations of the British politicians with Russia (PHOTOS)

Sweeney claims that his former boss refused to put on the air a few subjects, on which he worked himself and his colleagues. In particular, investigations concerning the relations of the former Minister of culture of the UK with a Ukrainian billionaire Dmitry Firtash, business interests in Russia, a member of the house of lords Peter Mandelson and activities of the main sponsor of the campaigning in support of Brexit Arrone banks.

A former employee of the British broadcasting company BBC John Sweeney accused the leadership that it refuses to publish material for journalistic investigations dedicated to British politicians relations with Russia. As writes in the Sunday newspaper The Times, The British media regulator Ofcom received from him a complaint, reports TASS.

Sweeney claims that his former boss refused to put on the air a few subjects, on which he worked himself and his colleagues. According to the newspaper, we are talking about investigations concerning the relations of the former Minister of culture of great Britain John Whittingdale with Ukrainian billionaire Dmitry Firtash, business interests, which existed in Russia, a member of the house of lords Peter Mandelson and activities of the main sponsor of the campaigning in support of Brexit Arrone banks accused of receiving money from Russia.

In addition, the BBC at the time announced, but never showed the issue specializing in investigative journalism programme “Panorama”, dedicated to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

“Because of threats from the extreme right of the Russian state and their puppets the BBC, headed by the Director General of the Corporation, Tony Hall, is now so afraid of any risks that investigative journalism is under threat, and the proper level of impartiality is not supported”, – stated in the complaint, Sweeney.

Presented the Corporation with these charges does not agree and notes that work on some of these subjects is still underway.

Sweeney, who has worked at the BBC for 17 years, left the Corporation in October.

The reason was the scandal when the network got a video footage which depicted Sweeney showing off the fact that spent on alcohol a considerable amount of funds received from BBC for business expenses, the Corporation started in his disciplinary investigation.