The former coach of Olimpik Donetsk headed Karpaty Lviv (photos)
Roman Sanzhar
The new head coach of Lviv soccer club Karpaty was the 40-year-old Roman Sanjar.
This was reported on the official website of the club.
Senior coach appointed Alexey Zmievskaya, coach working with goalkeepers – Stanislav Tishchenko.
Previously fans of Karpaty Lviv he joined the opposition to the club’s management in connection with the future replacement of the head coach Alexander Chizhevsky on the Novel Sanjar. The fans have supported that Chizhevsky continued to work with the team.
A native of Donetsk Roman Sanzhar – the pupil of Donetsk “Shakhtar”. He played for Metalurh Donetsk, Druzhkovka “Mashinostroitel”, Kryvyi Rih, FC Kryvbas, FC Zorya Luhansk and Donetsk “Olympic”.
In 2013 began coaching career and led the “Olympic”. Together with the Donetsk team won the First League. The team under the leadership of Sanjar advanced to the semifinals of the Cup of Ukraine, took part in the Europa League.
In October 2018 Sanjar left the post of chief coach of “Marseille”.
We will remind, after 6 rounds of the Ukrainian championship Karpaty is situated in the standings on the penultimate place, having 5 points.
Donetsk “Olympic”, which occupies the last place in the standings, on the eve also received a new head coach. It was the Spaniard Vicente Gomez, who until recently worked as the assistant coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich, who was dismissed in mid-August.