The former coach of “Shakhtar” agreed to a contract with the Moscow “Dynamo” – the media
Mircea Lucescu
Ex-coach of “Shakhtar” and the national team of Turkey, Mircea Lucescu has reached an agreement in principle with the leadership of Dynamo Moscow to lead the team, according to Turkish publication Hurriyet.
The parties needed to agree the final details of cooperation, after which the arrival of Lucescu Sr. for the post of chief coach of “blue-white” will be officially announced.
Earlier, the 74-year-old Lucescu was already experience in Russia. After the termination of cooperation with Shakhtar, Romanian in season 2016/17 he headed the Saint Petersburg “Zenit”, however, the season managed to win with the team, just the super Cup of Russia.
The last place of work Lucescu was Turkey, which he left in February of this year.
After 12 rounds of “Dynamo” occupies penultimate, 15-e a place in standings of the Russian Premier League.