The former coach of “Shakhtar” player refuses to sign his former midfielder of “Shakhtar”
February 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Paulo Fonseca and Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Head coach of “Roma” Paulo Fonseca, at the time head of Shakhtar, rejected the idea of a buyout of the contract of the former Shakhtar midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was in favor of the Romans on loan and belongs to the London “Arsenal”, reports The Sun.
The stumbling block was a financial issue.
The Romans are not willing to pay for the 31-year-old Armenian, whose contract with the gunners expires in a year, 20 million pounds.
In the current Series season And Mkhitaryan has played 10 matches in which scored 4 goals and one successful transmission.