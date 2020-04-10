The former coach of the national team of Ukraine on biathlon headed the team of Russia
Vladimir Korolkevich
The former coach of the women’s and men’s national teams of Ukraine on biathlon Vladimir korolkevich became the senior coach of the Russian team, according to sports.ru.
The last time 67-year-old Slovenian specialist worked with athletes from Belarus.
We will remind, before the 2006/07 season korolkevich had prepared men’s team of Ukraine biathlon
However, the greatest successes of korolkevich had made with the women’s team of Ukraine, which he headed in 2012/13.
When the results of the Ukrainian team has grown significantly, and the 2013 world championship, Ukrainian women won five medals – Olena Pidhrushna won the “gold” and “silver”; Ukrainka also become it’s Vice-champion in the relay, and Vita and Valya Semerenko won a personal “bronze”.
World championship in Czech Nove mesto became a springboard for the conquest of the Olympic gold of the Sochi 2014 relay team of Ukraine.