The former couple Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel first appeared together on the red carpet (photos)
The former couple Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel for the first time after the divorce came West on the red carpet. Famous actors were guests of the 76th Venice film festival. Star, together with rejisserom Gaspar noé introduced an updated version of “Irreversibility”.
They appeared together on fotokol and then at the premiere. 54-year-old Monica shone in a red lace dress with open back, much to the delight of the audience. The actress looks great.
It is worth noting that the former couple kept quite aloof and did not communicate. Although earlier in the interview claimed to have maintained friendly relations.
Came to the festival and new wife Kassel Tina Kunaki with their little daughter. Tina appeared with her husband at the premiere of the historical drama Director Roman Polanski’s “the Dreyfus Affair”.
Recall that Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel divorced in 2013. Recently it became known that the actress had an affair with the young painter Nicolas Lefevre. However, the couple did not last long Monica announced the breakup.
