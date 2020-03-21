The former first racket of women’s tennis picked up the challenge with toilet paper (video)
Simona Halep
The former first racket of the world Romanian tennis player Simona Halep took part in a flashmob with toilet paper “Stay At Home Challenge” which gained popularity during a pandemic coronavirus.
Tennis player signed his videos on Twitter: “challenge accepted. Stay home and be safe.
Previously, the player of “Barcelona” has added to the challenge with toilet paper another element.