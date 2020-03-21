The former first racket of women’s tennis picked up the challenge with toilet paper (video)

Экс-первая ракетка женского тенниса подхватила челлендж с туалетной бумагой (видео)

Simona Halep

The former first racket of the world Romanian tennis player Simona Halep took part in a flashmob with toilet paper “Stay At Home Challenge” which gained popularity during a pandemic coronavirus.

Tennis player signed his videos on Twitter: “challenge accepted. Stay home and be safe.

Previously, the player of “Barcelona” has added to the challenge with toilet paper another element.

