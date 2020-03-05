The former football player was given 4 years for accident that killed ex-player of national team of Ukraine Serhiy Zakarlyuka (photo)
Velikobagachansky district court of Poltava region on 20 February convicted a former football player Ruslan Leviga. He was found guilty of committing a traffic accident that killed a former player of the national team of Ukraine on football Sergei Zakarlyuka.
This is stated in the register of court decisions.
The accident occurred on October 5, 2014 near Poltava. The players rode in the car Mercedes-Benz C240 and crashed into a military truck MAZ, standing on the roadway with the emergency and Parking lights.
Sergei Zakarlyuka
Leviga was driving and, according to the investigation, was drunk. This is confirmed by the result of Toxicological studies, which showed that there was 0.8 ppm in the driver’s blood (slight degree of alcoholic intoxication).
The player himself did not admit guilt. He claims that he did not use alcohol and was driving at 80-90 km/h. According to him, in front of him was driving the vehicle, which at some point without turning on the Blinker is shifted to the left. As it turned out, were standing round the truck. Leviga to react not have time and collided.
In this technical examination found that the lighted truck could be seen from a distance of 157 metres. This is enough to brake and avoid a collision.
After reviewing the evidence, the court found Leviga guilty under part 2 of article 286 of the Criminal code and sentenced him to 4 years imprisonment. The term of sentence began on February 20, 2020, when Leviga a Strada.
The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.
Ruslan Leviga
We will remind, Ruslan Leviga has played the position of forward. Held 317 games at the professional level in which he scored 67 goals. Longest time played for “Chernomorets” also played in “Olympic”, “Illichivets”, “Vorskla”, “Neftyanik” and the other teams. On account of his three games for the youth team of Ukraine.
Midfielder Serhiy Zakarlyuka has spent 484 matches (more than half in Kiev, CSKA/Arsenal), scoring 96 goals. On account of his 10 games for the national team of Ukraine.
He was 38 years old.