The former goalkeeper of the German national team lost the court 91-year-old pensioner

July 5, 2019

Экс-голкипер сборной Германии проиграл суд 91-летнему пенсионеру

The district court sentenced German Bremen, the former goalkeeper Werder Bremen and the German national team 37-year-old Tim Wiese to a fine of 25 thousand Euro, informs nwzonline. de

As reported a press-the court Secretary, the famous goalkeeper punished for insulting a pensioner last year. The incident occurred in may of 2018, when 91-year-old pensioner was unable to sit in his car because of illegally parked Lamborghini Tim Wiese in front of the electronics store in Bremen.

During a Visa dispute, as stated by the representative of the court, called the retired “old bag”. Grandpa could not stand the insults, sued and eventually won it.

