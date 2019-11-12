The former head of Bolivia was granted asylum in Mexico, his home in the homeland of the defeated protesters (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales said that after the resignation of his sheltered the members of a trade Union of Coca growers of the Cochabamba Department. “I am very grateful to the brothers of the Federations of the tropical part of Cochabamba, who took care of me and provided the protection,” he wrote on Twitter.

To tweet Morales had a photo showing him lying on a blanket on the floor. “So I spent the first night after he was forced to abandon the post of President because of a coup d’etat, which gave Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho with the help of the police,” he wrote.

Later, Morales announced that he’s flying to Mexico, where he was granted political asylum. “It hurts to leave the country for political reasons (…). I’ll be back soon with new strength and energy,” he wrote. The Minister of foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Twitter that Morales left Bolivia. To the post he attached a photo of Morales on Board with the Mexican flag.

“According to the existing international conventions, he is under the protection of Mexico. His life and health in security,” said Ebrard, formerly Morales offered asylum in the country. The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Mexico, gave the former President of Bolivia as a refugee, explaining his decision by the humanitarian principles of the country.

“In accordance with the current legislation of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Mexico, with the prior approval of the Ministry of internal Affairs Olga sánchez Cordero agreed to provide Mr. Evo Morales political asylum for humanitarian reasons and because of an emergency situation that he faced in Bolivia, where his life and personal security was under threat,” – said in a communique published on the website of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Mexico.

The Mexican foreign Ministry stressed that Mexico has established itself as “open and supportive state”, whose doors are open to those who happened to leave their countries. “As for the possible refugee status for Evo Morales, the Ministry of internal Affairs, we reaffirm that the policy of obtaining status through the Mexican Commission for aid to refugees permanently connected with the constitutional principles and humanitarian considerations,” wrote the interior Minister of Mexico Olga Sanchez Cordero in his Twitter.

Meanwhile, in Mexico city near the Embassy of Bolivia held a rally in support of Evo Morales, which was attended by members of the committees of solidarity with Bolivia, Venezuela and Cuba, said channel Televisa. The demonstrators expressed solidarity with the Morales and thanked Mexico for the decision to grant him asylum. With the audience personally thanked the Ambassador of Bolivia in the Latin American country, Jose Crespo. The order in the course of the rally was watched by 13 police officers, information about any incidents were reported.

In Bolivia protesters stormed the house of the former President. Posted on Twitter the video you can see a destroyed house: the cottage protesters threw things, turned over furniture, broke Windows and painted the walls.

The crisis in Bolivia started after the presidential elections, which ended with the victory of Morales. However, the opposition felt that during the voting were violated. Began protests in which the opposition began to move by the police.

On 10 November, the Organization of American States who send observers to the elections, also stated the violations. Morales then announced that he agreed to new elections and the resignation of the leadership of the CEC. However, the opposition demanded his resignation and refusal to participate in the new campaign.

After Morales spoke against the military, he announced about his resignation to “staged a coup, opposition leaders have ceased to burn down the homes of ordinary people.” While Morales has promised not to abandon the struggle and called on the leaders of the Bolivian opposition “to stop the violence.”

In addition, the resignation of Vice-President álvaro garcía Liner, the speaker of the chamber of deputies Victor Borda, Minister of planning and coordination of Bolivia Mariana Prado, the President of the Supreme electoral court of Argentina, Maria Eugenia Choque, head of the customs Department Marlene Ardaya, the public Prosecutor Pablo Diederich, as well as several senators and the speaker of the Senate of Bolivia, adriana Salvatierra, which, under the Constitution, had to move the power in the country. The governments of Cuba and Venezuela have regarded what is happening in the country as a coup.