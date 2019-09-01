The former head of the Kiev “Berkut” notice on the protests in Moscow in an unusual way (photos)
Fled to Russia, the former second-in-command Kiev “Golden Eagle” Sergey Kusyuk suddenly noticed in a new way. After five years in Moscow Kusyuk whether went on increasing and now is not personally involved in the dispersal of rallies, or on the contrary the ex-Berkut officer was in the Russian capital.
The photo taken on August 31 in Moscow, Kusyuk appeared without form and body armor. Instead, the former”to berkutovets” summer fun coloring shirt, jeans and white sneakers.
In social networks people speculated it might be associated with such a change of image. On the page “the Enemies over the hill” on Twitter there are at least four versions.
Recall the last time Kusyuk seen dispersing the rallies “For fair elections” in Moscow on 3-4 August. In Ukraine Kusyuk known as the commander of the dispersal “of protesters” in Kiev in the night from 29 to 30 November 2013. After ex-“berkutovets” ran away to Russia, he received Russian citizenship, and Moscow has refused to give Ukraine the odious Colonel.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter