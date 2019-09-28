The former head of the state security Service of Uzbekistan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption and forming a criminal community (PHOTOS)

The military court of Uzbekistan sentenced the former head of the state security Service (SGB) of the country Ataru Abdullayev, as well as dozens of his associates. A former senior intelligence officer was convicted of bribery, the creation of an organized criminal group of senior judges and security forces and other crimes.

Abdullayev was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, the official website of the Supreme court of Uzbekistan. Former Deputy Chairman of the SGB Jahangir Igamov got 16 years and a former adviser to the Chairman of the SGB Alisher ishankhodjaev of 17 years in prison. Former Deputy Prosecutor of the city of Tashkent Erkin Abdullayev was sentenced to 14 years, former Deputy chief of Department on work with personnel of the Ministry of justice Yusufbhai Khodzhaev – to 8 years.

Five years imprisonment was received by the former Deputy General Prosecutor Gayrat of Hidoyatov, former Deputy President of the Supreme court Bahadir Dehkanov, former Prosecutor of the Namangan region Ulugbek Toshev.

Convicts are deprived of the right to hold official and materially responsible position for a certain period.

“The remaining 15 defendants were also of the punishment given the gravity and social danger of their acts and the role of the committed crimes, – is spoken in the message. – In addition, the court has taken appropriate measures to repay the defendants caused material harm to the state interests and interests of legal and physical persons”.

The court found Abdulla guilty of organizing a criminal Association, accepting bribes, making deals against the interests of Uzbekistan, extortion, misappropriation, violation of the customs legislation in especially large sizes, in the interests of an organized group and criminal community. He was also found guilty of other criminal acts committed by abuse of official powers.

The trial lasted two months in a closed regime. Testimonies were heard from more than 300 victims and witnesses.

Ihtiyor Bahtiyorovich Abdullaev held the post of Chairman of the state security Service of Uzbekistan in the 2018-2019 year. For three years he was Prosecutor-General of Uzbekistan, and before that worked as a Senator in the Parliament of Uzbekistan, reports “Sputnik Tajikistan”.

In 2009, Abdullayev was appointed Advisor to the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

11 Feb 2019 Abdullayev Ihtiyor left the position of Chairman of SGB. The reason for the resignation, which was designed as a voluntary, called deterioration of health official. In particular, during the year he had two surgeries on the cervical and lumbar spine, as well as eye surgery, writes “the Newspaper.uz”.