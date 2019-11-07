The former king of Malaysia proposed the ex-wife of Russian money, refusing ever to see…
Scandal in Malaysia caused by the marriage of the Sultan of Kelantan, Muhammad V, who earlier held the post of king of the country, on the Russian model and former beauty Queen “Miss Moscow 2015” continues. As it became known to the British edition Daily Mail, the former king, who refuses to recognize a child from a 27-year-old Oksana Vojvodina, claiming that the father of her son Leon could be “any man of Asian appearance,” suggested the ex-wife money. He agreed to establish a trust Fund in favor of Leon in the amount of a quarter of a million dollars. Provided that in the future neither Oksana nor Leon will never try to enter into contact with him. Another condition is that the boy should be raised in the Muslim faith. Oksana will also have to close their social media accounts, where she posted photos of the Sultan. In addition to the trust Fund a 50-year-old Sultan ready within 10 months to pay his ex-wife even 100 thousand dollars.
Vojvodina that these conditions are not satisfied, insists that Leon is the rightful son and heir of Muhammad. She intends to go to court and demand a DNA test.
The former “Miss Moscow”, according to the newspaper, previously required more than 31 thousand dollars monthly alimony, and $ 20 million and expensive real estate in different cities around the world.
Muhammad and Oksana got married last year, Mohammed was the king of Malaysia. A few months after the wedding, in January of this year, he suddenly abdicated. Leon was born on 21 may 2019. In June of 2019 the marriage was terminated.
In September Muhammad V has published an unprecedented statement in which he said he regretted that made a hasty decision to marry Russian model, accusing her of lying and slander, claiming that she defamed the Royal family” series of posts on social media that threw his people into confusion.
