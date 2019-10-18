The former leader of Catalonia Carles Pujdeme surrendered to the Belgian authorities (PHOTO)

Former Chairman of Generalitat Catalonia Carles Pujdeme voluntarily came to the Prosecutor’s office in Brussels due to the fact that the Supreme court of Spain issued the international warrant for his arrest. This was reported in Twitter of the news Agency Catalan News.

To the Prosecutor he came with lawyers, after which the policy was taken to court. The court, he recalled that enjoys immunity as an MEP. Note that the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani refused to recognize the former leader of Catalonia Carles Pokdemon and former regional Advisor of the Cabinet of Tony Comyn the chamber of deputies, as their names were not included in the list of the elected deputies, officially announced to the European Parliament. The Spanish authorities stated that Pujdeme and Komin did not come to Spain to be sworn in as MEPs.

The court in Belgium has decided not to arrest Pokdemon before making a decision to extradite him to Spain. The politician got the right to leave Belgium with the permission of the court. Le Soir recalls that in the same way he was not arrested after the two previous queries of Madrid.

The former head of Catalonia Carles Putteman was forced to leave the country after the failure of the independence of Catalonia and the ouster. After the referendum on secession, which declared illegal Madrid, Spain filed against Pokdemon and other leaders of Catalonia’s accusations of separatism, sedition, and financial fraud. He fled to Belgium, then settled in Finland. 25 March 2018 fluent Spanish politician detained in Germany, where he arrived from Denmark.

In July 2018, the German court of Schleswig-Holstein allowed to give Spain Pokdemon on charges of embezzlement of state funds. At the same time, the court rejected the possibility of issuing Pokdemon on charges of sedition, which is punishable in Spain to 30 years of imprisonment. However, the Spanish Supreme court has refused to consent to the extradition of the former head of the Catalan government only on charges of embezzlement of budget funds.

Then Pujdeme returned from Germany to Brussels, where he received political asylum. He promised that he will continue to engage in political activity in order to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Catalans and will seek the release of all political prisoners in Spain.