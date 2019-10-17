The former lover Zavorotnyuk away apartment for debts
The star of Russian cinema of Sergei Zhigunov, the former civil husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, selected the apartment for debts.
“Middy” owed to the Bank from Volgograd 38 million rubles and is not going to pay, so bailiffs seized the apartment in Moscow, writes StarHit.
“Yes, our Bank was suing Zhigunov and won. An agreement was concluded for a continuance until January 31, 2019. But the company’s aggregate debt and not paid, therefore, from this year began the work of bailiffs”, — has shared with journalists the representatives of a financial institution.
It is noted that the Zhigunov took the credit for the film.
It also reported that so far arrested one of the three apartments Zhigunov.
“It “odnushka” on Mosfilmovskaya street area of 40 square meters. In it, by the way, they kept awards artist — statuettes and diplomas. The apartment was estimated at 16 million rubles and transferred to the Bank. However, the amount of the entire debt is not paid off. Have aggregate was still three apartments and a dacha in Abramtsevo. But most of the property he transferred to his wife. Remaining in the ownership of a single apartment, the law does not allow to take. By the way, Zhigunova will have to pay a performance fee of almost 2.7 million rubles”, — said the publication of colleagues Zhigunov.
Also under threat of debt are films of “the naval cadet”. but relatives of the actress have managed to repay them.
