The former “Miss Moscow” threatened to tell the whole truth about his divorce with the ex-king of Malaysia
The Russian former model and the winner of the title “Miss Moscow 2015” Oksana Vojvodina threatened to tell the whole truth about his divorce with the ex-king of Malaysia.
“I know that all I really want to know what happened to us. Earlier I was not ready to tell this story. Maybe if you tell the truth, then I feel better. But I just don’t want to hurt anyone because it will hurt” — she was intrigued by its subscribers in the social network Instagram.
Vojvodina also post a new photo with Muhammad where they look couple. It is not clear where and when it was made.
About accomplished according to Sharia law, divorced 27-year-old model and 49-year-old Sultan of the Malaysian state of Kelantan, which had previously held the post of king of Malaysia under the name of Muhammad V, it became known in July. It reported my lawyer Sultan Koh Tien Hua. Divorce followed after a few weeks after the birth of first child spouse — son Leon Tanku Ismail Petra bin Tenku V Muhammad Faris Petra.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, Koh Tien Hua is reported to have said that there is no objective evidence as to who is the biological father of the child. Model agrees to a DNA test to prove the paternity of the former spouse.
There is also information that one of the reasons for the gap could be post Oxana into society, where she called the son of the crown Prince of Kelantan and the “future king” of Malaysia. This caused dissatisfaction of the public due to the fact that Russian woman, who was neither the Queen nor the Sultan’s wife (only she was given the title of “datin”, as the wife of a high-ranking person) does not understand the traditions of succession. Malaysian authorities issued a statement condemning the practice of “assign to certain individuals the Royal titles, without official permission of the Palace of Kelantan”. As you know, the king is elected by the conference of rulers of Malaysia for five years.
Presently, Oksana lives with his son in Moscow.
According to Russian and British media, now applied in Islam Vojvodina previously only worked as a model, posing in very sexy outfits and poses, but under the name of Ksenia Dyagilevo starred five years ago in the TV reality show “Vacation in Mexico” where he had sex with one of the participants in the pool.
Vojvodina was married to Muhammad, who was then king of the country, in November last year. The wedding was played in Moscow. Shortly after the marriage the king unexpectedly abdicated — this was the first time in the history of the country. And in may, Vojvodina gave birth to first child.
The Sultan of Kelantan was married to the representative of the Royal family Pattani, but this Union was childless, and in 2008, after four years of marriage, the couple divorced.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter