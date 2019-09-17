The former model and wife of Billy Joel broke his arm during a rehearsal for “Dancing with the stars”: the moment…
Former American model and ex-wife of famous musician Billy Joel Christie Brinkley fell awkwardly during a rehearsal for the broadcast of the American TV show “Dancing with the stars.” 65-year-old Brinkley during the fall broke his arm. According to her, the hand collapsed “into a thousand pieces”.
“At the same moment, when I landed, I felt the inside of her splinters”, — quotes the words of Brinkley edition People.
Christie needed emergency surgery, during which the affected limb is put in a metal plate, cementing its bolts. Christy was extremely disappointed that it will not participate in the show. However, he stated that it will be replaced by 21-year-old daughter, model Sailor Brinkley-cook.
“I’m doing this for mom. Want her to be happy and proud of me,” said the girl who dances in a pair of Valentine Chmerkovskiy — a native of Ukraine.
Sailor and Chmerkovsky
Christie and Sailor
In the life of Christie Brinkley have enough accidents. In the past, she survived a helicopter crash, a car accident and a fall from a horse.
The model has been married four times. From 1973 to 1981 — the painter Jean-françois Alu. In 1985, the model was married to Billy Joel, to whom she bore a daughter, Alex, and which broke up in 1994. In the third marriage (1994 and 1995) with a real estate agent with Richard Taubman, she gave birth to son Jack. And sailor — her daughter by her fourth husband, architect Peter Halsey cook whom she divorced in 2008.
