The former Playboy model became the owner of the club’s highest football League of Romania (photo)
June 4, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Former model Playboy Anamarija Sold, who now works as a football agent, became the new owner of Romanian of “Maintains”. “Maintains” was sold due to serious financial problems. The club owes players about € 700 thousand
Earlier it became known that the Romanian League will resume on June 12. Club from the city of Sibiu has not got into the main playoffs, finishing in the top division of the championship Romania Liga 1 tenth place. In the Group of departure “Maintains” is located on the 3rd place, five points away from the relegation zone.