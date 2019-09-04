The former player of real Madrid got involved in a scandal over child porn (photo)
Former player of Borussia Dortmund, real Madrid and “Schalke 04” Christoph Metzelder accused of recording and distributing child pornography. According to the publication Bild, the German police in Hamburg launched an investigation after he received a from a local resident, throughout the year have been in a relationship with Christophe, a minimum of 15 shots sent her 38-year-old athlete in one of the messengers.
“We are investigating on charges of Metzelder in the distribution of child pornography, including those pictures that were received in Hamburg, “—said the representative of the Prosecutor’s office of Liddy Oftering.
Note that the ex-footballer was arrested near the sports school in Hennef, where confiscated his mobile phone, and after a search of the house was taken for inspection and the computer Christoph.
Note that during his career, Metzelder played for Borussia Dortmund (2000-2007), real Madrid (2007-2010) and “Shalke-04” (2010-2013), once becoming the champion of Germany (2002) and Spain (2008). In the German national team spent 47 games, becoming world Vice-champion (2002) and a bronze medal at the home world Cup (2006). Since 2014 works as an expert and commentator on the German TV channel Sky Deutschland.
In 2002, Metzelder became the Vice-champion of the world
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter