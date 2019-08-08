The former President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev admitted that he was shot while attempting his arrest
The former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev admitted that he was shot while attempting his arrest, which the security forces launched the evening of 7 August.
“My supporters were not even a slingshot, it all lies on TV. I shot when the guys went to the third floor. I tried not to get in guys,” quotes his words RIA “Novosti”.
“Special forces soldiers used only rubber bullets, and from the house firing firearms”, — said earlier the state Committee for national security.
It is reported that the number of victims during the storming of the residence a suspect in corruption Atambayev, in the village of Koy-Tash has risen to 52 people. One special forces officer died from his injuries.
The former President meanwhile called on the security forces “not to shoot their own people” and said that their actions “will end very badly” for them.
8 Aug Atambayev’s supporters will hold a rally in the Parliament building in Bishkek. A politician on 27 June, the Parliament deprived of immunity granted him as a former head of state. noted that the blood of the deceased and injured during the storming of his house “the conscience of the President Sooronbay Zheenbekov”.
Meanwhile, the current President of Kyrgyzstan, in turn, made accusations against the opponent. According to him, Atambayev had “stiff armed resistance” during the arrest and had “violated the Constitution and the laws.”
