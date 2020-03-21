The former President of real Madrid died of coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
Former President of the Royal football club “real” (Madrid) Lorenzo Sanz died of a coronavirus infection COVID-19, according to El Pais.
17 Mar 76-year-old Spaniard was admitted to hospital with fever in a severe condition. Analysis of coronavirus showed a positive result.
Lorenzo Sanz was the head of the club of Madrid from 1995 to 2000 year. During this time, real Madrid has been champion of Spain in 1997 and has twice won the Champions League in 1998 and 2000. Also Madrid have won the Intercontinental Cup in 1998.
Additionally, Sanz was the owner of FC “Malaga” from 2006 to 2010.
Hollywood actress Olga Kurylenko became ill with the coronavirus
Earlier it became known that the coronavirus has infected Juventus striker Paolo Dibala and his girlfriend, as well as the technical Director of “Milan” Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel.
Flash COVID-19 was recorded late last year in China. According to recent reports, the world from the virus died more than 12 thousand people.
In Europe a hotbed of coronavirus was Italy, which has already overtaken China in the number of deaths from the coronavirus. The country recorded almost 5 thousand deaths in consequence COVID-19. Almost 800 deaths due to the coronavirus recorded there in recent days.
Spain overtook Italy in terms of the spread of coronavirus. The total number of deaths in the country is 1326, there are more than 25 thousand patients. For last days in Spain from COVID-19 died 324.