The former President of Ukraine Poroshenko can remove the immunity for the seizure of state power and overthrow of the constitutional order (PHOTO)

Investigators of the State Bureau of investigation (GBR) of Ukraine has sent to the Prosecutor General the draft document on the basis of which in the Verkhovna Rada will be presented with a request for deprivation of immunity of the former President of the country Petro Poroshenko and bringing him to justice.

As they say in the message on the page of the Bureau of investigation in Facebook, “the project of suspicion prepared and sent to the Prosecutor within pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings concerning possible improper influence on the conduct of the competition for the selection of candidates for the appointment of members of the High Council of justice in March-may 2019”.

As has explained a press-the Secretary of the state Bureau of investigation Anzhelika Ivanov, speaking about possible illegal influence of President Poroshenko to hold a competition for the election of candidates to the members of the High Council of justice.

Poroshenko is suspected of overthrow of the constitutional order, the seizure of state power, and also in abuse of official position. Criminal offences ex-President of the classified part 3 of article 109 and part 2 of article 364 of the Criminal code of Ukraine, UNIAN news Agency reports, noting that at the moment, Poroshenko appears in 13 criminal cases, but 15 times he was not on interrogations to the investigator.

He failed to appear for questioning today. In the State Bureau of investigation Poroshenko was waiting for November 18. “Today, the fifth President of Ukraine was once again called in the state Bureau of investigation for interrogation… On questioning he did not come”, – said the press-Secretary of the state Bureau of investigations Angelica Ivanov.

The interrogation was held in the framework of the investigation concerning a possible abuse of power Poroshenko during the abolition of them in 2016, the decision of the head of a local public administrations in the Nikolaev area concerning Peresecina 1.5 thousand hectares of land to the land of state reserve.

Now Poroshenko will be sent a summons for questioning.