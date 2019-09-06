The former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has died at the age of 95 (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A former leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has died at the age of 95. On Friday said the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa. “Incredibly sad to announce the death of the founding father of Zimbabwe and former President Robert Mugabe”, – wrote in the microblog Twitter, the successor to Mugabe.

According to the BBC, the death of Robert Mugabe arrived at the hospital in Singapore, where the former head of state arrived in April for treatment.

Robert Mugabe led the country for 37 years, since independence in 1980 (in 1980-1987 years as Prime Minister), reports TASS. During the reign of Mugabe was often criticized in the West for human rights violations and corruption, calling it a dictatorial regime. In Africa remained for him the reputation of a freedom fighter and one of the founders of independent Zimbabwe, says Meduza .

The Mugabe regime also was not able to cope with the economic problems. Monthly inflation in the country reached 79.6 billion percent per annum – 89.7 sextillion (a 1 with 26 zeros).

In 2009, Zimbabwe was forced to abandon its currency due to hyperinflation and make the dollar as the main medium of exchange. Reinforced dollarization stabilized the economy and led to temporary recovery of incomes. However, without a national currency, the money supply is completely dependent on the inflow of dollars, in fact, depriving authorities of control over monetary policy, reported by “News Economy”.

Robert Mugabe had inherited a well-diversified economy, capable of becoming one of the best in Africa South of the Sahara. But by 2017, Zimbabwe became a region, where real income per capita declined by 15% since 1980.

Mugabe himself blamed the problems of “global colonialism” and the machinations of internal and external enemies. Due to its policy, the country has often been a “pariah” in the international community, focusing on North Korea, China, Iran, Venezuela and Russia. From 2015 to 2016 Mugabe was the head of the African Union, writes radio “Freedom”.

In 2017 Mugabe was ousted as President in a military coup. The reason that led to the removal of Mugabe, was his conflict with the first Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, nicknamed the Crocodile. 6 Nov Robert Mugabe sent Mnangagwa to resign, however, in support of the Vice-President was made by the army. November 15, Mugabe was placed under house arrest, 19 Nov removed from the leadership of the ruling party the “African national Union of Zimbabwe – Patriotic front”, and on 21 November, without waiting for impeachment, announced a voluntary resignation.