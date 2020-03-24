The former Shakhtar player got in the symbolic team of the worst transfers Barcelona of the XXI century
Dmytro Chygrynskiy
Ex-player of Shakhtar and the national team of Ukraine Dmytro Chygrynskyy has got in the symbolic team of “Barcelona” in the XXI century, according to “Soviet sport”, citing the Spanish newspaper Marca.
“The Ukrainian did not return a large part of the 25 million euros that “blaugranas” spent on him in the summer of 2009. In his only season at camp Nou, he looked out of place in the centre of defence,” – briefly described Chygrynskiy in the Spanish newspaper.
Note that the Ukrainian company have got truly stellar. It was a place, in particular, the Portuguese Ricardo Quaresma, Brazilian Philippe Coutinho and the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
We add that the 38-year-old Swede has been bought by the Catalan club in July 2009 for 69,5 million euros and played only one season, scoring 22 goals and giving 13 assists in 46 games. Then he was sold to Milan.
As for Coutinho, the transfer of 27-year-old Brazilian was carried out in January of 2018 145 million, but he has not met management’s expectations of the Catalans. In 76 games he scored 21 goal scored and 11 assists. Before the start of the current season the player was leased to Bayern.
Full version the worst transfers of Barca in this century as follows:
Goalkeeper: Richard Dutruel
Defence: Martin Caceres, Dmytro Chygrynskiy, Thomas Vermaelen and Terry Mina
Midfielders: Alex song, andré Gomes, Ricardo Quaresma, Juan Roman Riquelme and Philippe Coutinho
Forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic