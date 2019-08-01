The former world champion for a long time in jail for violence against his daughter (photos)
Ex-world champion in the Welterweight Argentinian Carlos Baldomir (49 wins, 15 of them by knockout, 16 defeats, 6 draws) sentenced Buenos Aires to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter.
A police report was filed by the ex-wife of Carlos, saying that in the period 2012-2014, their young daughter was repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment by her father. After hearing testimony from the victim, psychologists came to the conclusion that the story is not fictional.
Besides the wife and daughters, testimony against a 48-year-old Baldomir gave another 13 people. The athlete himself had behaved in the courtroom defiantly, showing the audience the middle finger. In the end, the judge sided with the prosecution and sentenced the former boxer to 18 years in prison.
In the courtroom Baldomir behaved provocatively poking everyone the finger
Note that the peak of the career of the Argentine boxer fell for 2006. In January, Carlos won on points famous American Zab Judah, then in July knocked out the canadian Arturo Gatti, and in November the decision of the judges lost to undefeated American Floyd Mayweather.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter