The Formula-1 admits that the season 2020 will not take place
Chase Carey
Hope for the best and prepare for the worst (Hope for the best but be prepared for the worst) – this English proverb could not be a true reflection of the mood prevailing in the “Queen of motorsports” – Formula 1.
The leadership of the Formula 1 does not exclude a variant at which will undo any Grand Prix in the year 2020. However, while all possible steps are taken to begin the season in July, reports the BBC.
“We can’t give any guarantees that the season will take place at all, but our goal remains the first stage on 5 July in Austria. After that, probably, we will hold another race on the “Red bull Ring” within a week.
Expect the Grand Prix in Europe will be held without fans, but I hope to visit later stage,” said Executive Director chase Carey.
The American businessman said that the F1 revenues in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 39 million dollars. compared with 246 million for the same period in 2019.
Previously cancelled races in Australia, Monaco and France, and postponed indefinitely the stages in Bahrain, Vietnam, Canada, China, the Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada.