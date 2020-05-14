The Formula 1 calendar for the year 2020 has gained clear contours
According to the information f1-world.ru the team in Formula 2 and Formula 3 has received from the International Federation of Autosport (FIA) of the provisional calendar for the year 2020.
Given that these series are racing support Formula 1, we can assume how the calendar will look like “Royal racing”.
Season, as expected, will start on 5 July with two stages in Austria at the circuit Red bull in Spielberg. Then there will be two races in the UK at the Silverstone racing circuit in England.
Will continue the championship streak of European races, which will end the Grand Prix in Baku and the Grand Prix of Russia in Sochi.
Will end the season in December, the stages in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.
In October and November for Junior series comes a two-month pause. At this time, the Formula 1 should go to Asian and American stages (Singapore, Japan, USA, Mexico and Brazil).
Preliminary calendar of Formula 2:
- 5 July – Austria
- 12 July – Austria
- July 26 – United Kingdom
- August 2 – UK
- August 9 – Spain or Germany
- August 23 – Hungary
- 30 August – Belgium
- September 6 – Italy
- 20 September – Azerbaijan
- September 27 – Russia
- December 6 – Bahrain
- 13 Dec – Abu Dhabi