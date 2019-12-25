The Formula 1 driver has told how to struggle with a hangover on New year’s day (video)
The pilot of Formula 1 team “Toro Rosso” Daniel Quat congratulated the fans a merry Christmas and explained what to do if you drank too much. “Hi guys, glad to see you all, — quotes the words of quata by the press service of the team. — We’re at the Christmas party in the team after a good season. Would like to wish you a happy Christmas and new year.
I hope you are well to eat, maybe something to drink. If you have a few too many drinks, take some aspirin, drink some tea with honey and lemon. This will help to relieve a headache.
Thank you for watching our performances. See you in 2020.”