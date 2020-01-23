The forum is the Holocaust memorial: dozens of world leaders visited Israel
Dozens of world leaders gathered on 23 January in Jerusalem (Israel) at the largest ever meeting devoted to memory of victims of Holocaust and fight contemporary anti-Semitism. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of France Emmanuel macron, the British crown Prince Charles, Vice-President Mike Pence, as well as the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria were among more than 40 honorary guests of the world forum on the Holocaust, dedicated to the 75 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp (Auschwitz).
The three-hour event at the Jerusalem memorial Yad Vashem has received the name “Remember the Holocaust, fighting anti-Semitism.” It is intended to present a United front in memory of the genocide of the Jews in Europe amid global surge in violence against Jews on the continent and around the world.
But the remembered vestiges of the policy during the Second world war permeate this memorable event, appearing in different interpretations of historical events by some political players.
The President of Poland, who was criticized for his own revisionist military history, boycotted the event because he was not invited to speak, while Putin plays a Central role. The Russian leader is leading the campaign to belittle the value of the pre-war Covenant of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, and shifts the responsibility for starting the war on Poland, which was captured in 1939.
On the eve of the forum the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin called upon world leaders who gathered for dinner at his official residence, “to leave history to historians.”
“The role of political leaders, all of us, is to shape the future,” he said.
Researchers at tel Aviv University last year reported that for the year 2018, the number of attacks on the Jews with violence has increased significantly, and the number of Jews killed during anti-Semitic acts, was the largest in several decades. They recorded 400 cases, with the most serious outburst occurred in Western Europe.
The Prime Minister of Canada has highlighted the “evil of anti-Semitism and hatred that have become too common”.
“We can’t let time weaken our resolve never to allow such horrors,” he wrote on the eve of the event.
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky also arrived with the delegation to Israel, but refused to participate in the forum, stating the fact that many people who survived the Holocaust are unable to participate in the event due to the large interest. Therefore, the President of Ukraine and his delegation gave its place to these people. About Zelensky wrote on his page in Facebook.
“I think that’s right. Besides, it does not negate commemorate the victims one of the most terrible tragedies of the twentieth century by the delegation of Ukraine. We will participate in all planned activities and will hold planned meetings with the President, Prime Minister and speaker of the Knesset of the state of Israel, wrote Zelensky. — But the main event should get those who do more deserve it. Those who have made the greatest feats — saved a life when it was practically impossible to save”.