The forward of Shakhtar commented on his transition to the “Antalyaspor” (photo)
Shakhtar striker Gustavo Blanco Leshchuk moved to the camp of the Turkish super League club Antalyaspor, the official website of the club.
The contract is for 4 years.
The Argentinian commented on his transition: “I am very happy to be here. Thanks to Antalyaspor for the nice welcome, I love it. Thank you “miner” and “Malaga” for your trust and support.”
We will remind, in the Donetsk club, the striker moved in January 2017 from the “Carpathians” for 400 thousand euros, but to gain a foothold in the first team of Shakhtar failed. 1.5 years Gustavo has played for the Pitmen in all 33 matches and scored 8 goals and made 3 assists.
Last season Blanco Leshchuk has played in rental in Malaga, but the Spanish club due to issues with finances was not able to use the agreed option to purchase his contract for 2.5 million euros and the striker returned to Shakhtar.