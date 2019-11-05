The Foundation of Prince Charles was at the center of a scandal over fake paintings worth hundreds of…
November has begun to Fund Prince Charles with loud scandal. The reputation of the charitable organizations founded by the heir to the British throne, has suffered because of the history with the paintings, which were exhibited in the headquarters of the Fund. It is a beautiful mansion in the Scottish County of Ayrshire, known as Dumfries house. We are talking about 17 paintings provided to the Fund by the businessman James Stanton. Of particular note were paintings by Monet, Picasso, Dali, the total cost of which exceeded 100 million pounds (130 million dollars).
Mansion Dumfries house
Stant has signed a contract with a Fund Manager Michael Fawcett. Charles called this gentleman its best an indispensable assistant. Prince trusts Tosetto. And Stanton eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II have friendly relations. By the way, this circumstance time and time again called for, to put it mildly of Her Majesty, as the 37-year-old businessman loves to act. In addition, for him the reputation of a playboy. Even after the marriage with the beautiful Petra Ecclestone, who gave birth to James three children.
James Stunt and his wife Petra Ecclestone
The Treaty provided for the free transfer of the 17 paintings to the Fund for 10 years. Paintings were hung on the walls of Dumfries house. The Foundation of Prince Charles was responsible for their safety. Any material benefit Stancu is not brought, however, the British media believe that James, whose financial Affairs after a divorce with Petra path, he could use the agreement to obtain Bank loans. Agree, it’s hard to refuse a client who claims that he owned the paintings exhibited at Dumfries house.
Dumfries house inside
Everything was going fine until, suddenly, the infamous American Tony Tetro made a sensational statement. He argues that all these paintings are written by him personally!
Tony Tetro says that he wrote of ordering Stant
Tetro has spent his time six months in jail for creating fake paintings. It perfectly copies the famous artists. Never writes copies of famous masterpieces. Tony does or less copies of famous paintings, or even writes his in the manner of the old masters. Having been in prison, he now warns buyers that they get a written pattern. “You can impress your friends, decorate these canvases their homes and offices, but don’t even try to sell them at auction. None of the examination confirms that this is Velasquez, Dali, Chagall, Monet,”says Tetro.
If it’s a real Monet, the cost of painting is at least 55 million dollars
And this is a Picasso, if you believe Stantu, or fake from Tetro
He claims that some time ago, met with James Stanton, and he ordered his 17 paintings. Tetro, the order is executed.
Stant first responded to the scandal angrily and decisively. “All my paintings are originals!” — said the businessman. However, on 3 November, James suddenly made a public apology to Prince Charles. He said that neither for the world would not deceive or to lead the heir to the throne, who is happy to call a friend. Then followed a rather strange passage: “Suppose that these pictures are fake. What is the offense? That they were donated to the organization which put them on public display?”
. A masterpiece of the early middle ages for many years hung right above the kitchen stove in the home of elderly French women.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter