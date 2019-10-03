The founder of Google got married
October 3, 2019
Co-founder of Google, the world’s largest Internet search engines and the same Corporation, President, Google Inc Sergey Brin married a second time. The beloved 46-year-old billionaire was 34-year-old lawyer Nicole Shanahan is the founder and CEO of ClearAccessIP working in the field of patents and intellectual property.
Their affair lasts for two years. At the end of last year, Nicole gave birth to daughter Bryn.
As writes the edition Page Six, the couple were married “sometime ago” — the exact date is not reported. On arrival it became known only now. The wedding was very modest and took place in a narrow circle of relatives and friends.
. The rating included Brin and his first wife.
