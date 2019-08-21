The founder of the Museum of Russian icons was killed in a helicopter crash in Greece (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Loading...

Two Russians, including the founder of the Museum of Russian icons, businessman and patron Mikhail Abramov died in a helicopter crash near the island of Poros in Greece August 20. The death of Abramova confirmed TASS in the Russian Embassy in Greece and the press service of the Museum.

According to the Athens-Macedonian news Agency, a private helicopter crashed on Tuesday at 15:40 local time (coincides with Moscow) in the sea South of the port of Poros. Helicopter Agusta A-109 belonged to the local businessman who had leased it for commercial use.

The helicopter was hired two Russians to fly from the town of Galatas, which is on the Peloponnese, opposite Poros, Athens international airport. According to witnesses, the car crashed into the wires of power lines, caught fire and crashed into the water 50 metres from shore. Divers raised from the water the bodies of three victims. The Greek pilot’s name was Nikos Karistinos, he previously served in military aviation. The name of the third victim – Paul D. Akulinin.

Mikhail Abramov was 55 years old. Entrepreneurial activities, he worked since 1985. From 1991 worked in the “Ingosstrakh” and was engaged in the construction of buildings in Moscow. After 2000, began collecting icons. Later opened the first private Museum of Russian icons, which consists of 5,000 artifacts, including early Christian and Byzantine antiquities of the VI-XIV centuries, some of them have no analogues. Abramov also known as one of the active supporters of money in favor of the Greek mount Athos and the capital program for the construction of temples.