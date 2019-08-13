The four little-known symptom of diabetes
Doctors have sounded symptoms, the presence of which suggests existing diabetes. And people usually these symptoms are not paying attention. Meanwhile, early diagnosis of any disease allows to develop the most effective methods of treatment or resistance.
The first of these is the deterioration of hearing and vision. Of course, the decrease in visual acuity may be simply a symptom of age-related changes, but just to throw it all not worth it. As for hearing, everything is the fact that high sugar level affects nerve cells in the ears, with the result that the perception of sounds.
Itching in the intimate area can also serve as an indicator that you need to take a blood test for sugar. The reason for this is that the genital area is an excellent breeding ground for infection in people whose blood has an increased level of sugar.
Sudden apathy, i.e. loss of interest to any business or lifestyle in General – another “bell”. Special significance it acquires in if fatigue persists after regular and normal sleep duration.
And finally, a tingling sensation in the feet also helps to diagnose this disease. This is due to the fact that diabetes affects blood circulation, so the blood to the feet does not, as should be, and hence the numbness and tingling in these parts of the body.
Of course, each of these symptoms can be attributed to other causes, not connected with diabetes, but to discount them is impossible. Especially if there are several of them. Therefore, in the case of the slightest suspicion, you should immediately consult a doctor, because diabetes is dangerous because for a long time developed without pronounced symptoms, and therefore will be called “the quiet killer”.