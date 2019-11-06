The four main ban for people with high blood pressure
Hypertension has become a common disease in the world. Usually, the patient suffering from hypertension is consistently high blood pressure (over 140/90 mm Hg.St.), which leads to headaches, dizziness, fatigue hanged.
Doctors have listed the main prohibitions for people with high blood pressure.
No Smoking. According to experts, the main danger for high blood pressure is Smoking. When injected into the body causes tachycardia and increases blood pressure.
Not to get fat. People with high blood pressure should be especially careful to monitor the weight. Even with a small increase in body weight, the pressures are growing.
Do not add salt. Doctors advise patients with high blood pressure consume no more than five grams of salt per day. Excess sodium causes water retention in the body and causes increased blood pressure.
Not to worry. A surge of negative emotions can lead to a hypertensive crisis or even a heart attack. Enter into the life practice of emotional and physical relaxation — breathing techniques, meditation.
It should be remembered that hypertension has a devastating effect on the brain, eye blood vessels, heart and other vital organs. It is the root of all heart attacks and strokes, so it is important to monitor their condition.
If suddenly you have dramatically increased the pressure, do not hesitate, call an ambulance.