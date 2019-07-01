The four most dangerous asteroid to Earth
In the Solar system is a huge number of asteroids and the orbit of some of them can dangerously converge with the orbit of the Earth.
Experts called the four celestial bodies, which, presumably, can deal with our planet reports .
The asteroid 1979 XB has impressive size is 900 metres in diameter. He flies through the Solar system at a speed of 70,000 km/h and every second is approaching the Earth almost 30 kilometers.
The European space Agency put it at second place in the list of space threats. Scientists are concerned about the fact that the asteroid’s orbit unstable. According to experts, it will approach the Earth at the maximum distance in the middle of the XXI century. But it is possible that an asteroid will make a sudden “leap” with unpredictable consequences.
The asteroid Apophis, whose size is comparable to four football fields, is located 200 kilometers from the Earth, and every second is approaching to a mile.
In 2029 he will “raskinetsya” with the Earth just 30,000 kilometres – less than a tenth of the distance between the Earth and the Moon.
If a collision happens, then its capacity will be about 15,000 nuclear missiles.
Asteroid 2010 RF12 tops the list of the most dangerous. Currently, he is about 215 million kilometers from Earth and moving at a speed of 117 935 kilometers per hour.
By the end of the century it will approach our planet at a maximum distance 40 times closer than the Moon. But fortunately, this object has a relatively modest size – about seven meters in diameter and weighing about 50 tons. According to forecasts, the strike (if it happens) will be less powerful than the Chelyabinsk meteorite.
Asteroid 2000 SG344 could “prove themselves” in the coming decades. It has a diameter of about 50 meters. Currently, he travels in space at a speed of more than 112 000 km/h and is approaching the Earth at 1.3 km per second.
Interestingly, the period of its revolution around the Sun around the earth and is 353 days. Therefore, astronomers have to keep him under surveillance.
We will remind, earlier it became known that a small asteroid exploded in the sky over the Caribbean sea, creating a bright flash and infrasonic waves.