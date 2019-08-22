The four product that is exaggerated
Physicians called four products, which, in their view, considerably exaggerated. They are urged not to believe every word about the usefulness of a particular food.
The list includes Goji berry. Their usefulness began to speak in 2008 in the United States. The idea that Goji berries should be present in the daily human diet, began to promote Dr. Earl Mandel. He did this using stars, for example, on the subject used to say Oprah Winfrey. Berries have lots of antioxidants, but they are also contained in other fruits. Green coffee has long been attributed to various healing properties. According to doctors, its grain just not fried, so they may contain toxins and harmful microorganisms.
Doctors dispelled the myth about the usefulness of brown sugar. The fact is that its characteristics are almost the same as the white. The difference lies in the fact that in the production of the product is sugar cane. The list even included the apples. According to experts, they contain much less vitamins. Nutrients is much more in the carrots and fresh cabbage. The main value of apples lies in their availability and content of dietary fibers. To be sure that the body receives the nutrients, you need to eat at least three pieces of this fruit.