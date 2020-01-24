The fourth racket of the world flew out of the Australian Open from 15-year-old tennis player (video)
Naomi Osaka and Corey gauff are
In the third round of the Australian Open in 2020, the fourth racket of the world, seeded in the tournament at No. 3, Japanese milf Naomi Osaka in straight sets lost to 15-year-old American Corey gauff are 3:6, 4:6.
Recall gauff are in the previous rounds was Venus Williams (7:6 (7-5), 6:3) and Romanian the SB Kirsty (4:6, 6:3, 7:5).
Last summer, the gauff are sensationally announced himself at Wimbledon, where he defeated Williams, the eldest and took off only at the stage of 1/8 finals.
And in October last year, she first beat the representative of the top-10 of the WTA rankings.
We will add that at the Australian Open continues to struggle only one is Ukrainian. Elina Svitolina tomorrow in the third round will play against the ex-first racket of the world Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.
Highlights of the match Osaka – gauff are on the official website of the Australian Open.