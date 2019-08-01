The Fox was let in the henhouse: in Russia the teacher-the pedophile was allowed to return to school
In Russia in the Republic of Udmurtia, the school fired the teacher of Informatics and physics for the distribution of child pornography, was again hired him for the position of plumber. This was reported on the website of the local Prosecutor’s office.
As a teacher of children, fortunately, corrupt not tried, however, collected and distributed child pornography. The guards detained him in December 2018 the man received a suspended sentence and prohibition to approach minors for two years.
The school, however, the court’s decision took a kind. When the verdict entered into force, the teacher was dismissed — but soon he was again employed at the same institution. However, this time not as a teacher, and a fitter-plumber.
What was the motive for this decision remains unclear, however absurd the situation drew the attention of the Prosecutor, who immediately demanded of the judiciary to terminate the employment contract with the pervert forced, and that was done; this was reported on the website of the Prosecutor’s office of the Udmurt Republic
As previously reported “FACTS” in February, the Kazan Prosecutor’s office organized a check against the teacher several educational institutions of the city of Airat Mukharlyamov, former students who told him about the harassment and sexual violence. Seven former students Mukharlyamov talked about how as a history teacher, solder them, stripped and asked for “his pleasure” during trips to the tournament on intellectual game “What? Where? When?”.
