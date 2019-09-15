The Frankfurt show Mercedes-Benz G500 Manufactur
Frankfurt motor show traditionally attracts brands that want to show their new models. But Mercedes has also decided to give a few special versions of existing cars.
Mercedes-Benz G500 Manufactur received a special shade of blue called South Seas Blue Metallic. The image is complemented by 20-inch wheel disks painted in black colour.
In black color made also outer rear view mirrors, bumpers and wheel arches. Such a contrast blue and black colors gives the car a harmonious and solid feel.
Specialists of the German company has also worked on the interior “Gelendvagen”. The interior received a finish in two-tone Nappa leather, and the eye is immediately attracted to a fully digital dashboard, combined with multimedia complex in a seemingly single unit.
In motion Mercedes-Benz G500 Manufactur is a 4.0-liter V8 that works in conjunction with automatic transmission 9G-Tronic.
The basic equipment of the model was evaluated in 107 040 Euro and per car with a full set of options the dealers have been asked 155 408 euros.