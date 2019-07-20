The French army will turn to science fiction writers
Team writers will try to predict the threats associated with advanced technologies
In France the army will be called science fiction writers to anticipate possible future threats. This is the BBC.
A new report by the Agency for defense innovation (DIA) that will create a “red team”. Its members will “offer scenarios for destruction,” which military planners could not think.
The report says that the confidential work of the team will be important in the fight against “malicious elements.”
The team will be created against the background of attempts of France to update their approaches to defence. For example, during the celebrations of Bastille Day in Paris, the inventor flew over the crowd of spectators with a jet phlebotom. Then, the President of France Emmanuel macron said that he was proud of the army “modern and innovative”.
As for the red team, then it will include 4 to 5 visionaries who will think more creatively and go beyond the proposed framework.
It is expected that by using role playing and other methods will attempt to provide as terrorists or foreign States can use advanced technology to their advantage.