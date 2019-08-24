The Frenchman has won €4 million in the lottery
A resident of the town of Saint-Verger (Department of Deux-sèvres, Western France) won €4 million in the lottery Loto, Trend reports.
According to the Association of the French games, the winner got the jackpot in the game, which took place on July 22. He’s the one who said all six lucky numbers in your ticket purchased in one of the retail stores Leclerc.
“I didn’t believe the results when they were published, it took a few days to understand what was happening to me,” he told the man. Answering the question of how to spend his winnings, he said that he already “has several projects in this regard”.
The radio station indicates that the winning result is among the five biggest wins of the Department. How to remind the representatives of the lottery, March 16, the winner was another resident of the region who has won €6 million.
The record for the largest win in Loto retains a resident of the Department of Val d’oise, which in 2011 received €24 million in prize money, followed by a resident of the Department of Gironde — €23 million, the third Parisian, who won the €22 million in 2013.